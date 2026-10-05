Sainsbury’s Money has launched personal loans through NatWest Boxed, with Nectar members eligible for a 6.3% representative APR.

Sainsbury’s Money has launched personal loans through NatWest Boxed, marking the first products launched under the companies’ long-term strategic partnership. Nectar members can access a representative 6.3% APR on eligible loan amounts by providing their Nectar card number. Customers can apply for loans ranging from GBP 1,000 to GBP 35,000 through the Sainsbury’s Money website. NatWest Boxed powers the loan offering, providing the platform, banking capability and operational support behind the product.

Loans launch under Sainsbury’s Money partnership

The representative 6.3% APR for Nectar members applies to loans between GBP 7,499 and GBP 19,999, subject to status and eligibility criteria. For loans between GBP 5,000 and GBP 7,499, Nectar members receive a representative 8.2% APR, while rates for other loan amounts vary according to the loan amount and customer circumstances.

The launch follows Sainsbury’s introduction of its Money brand in July 2026 after completing its transition away from operating as a bank. Under the new model, Sainsbury’s Money works with specialist partners to provide financial products rather than operating its own banking business. NatWest Boxed provides the platform, banking capability, and operational support behind the loan offering. Customers access the product through the Sainsbury’s Money website, with NatWest Boxed powering the lending product.

Savings account to follow

An instant access savings account is scheduled to launch in October 2026 as the second product under the partnership. The account will allow customers to make deposits and withdrawals without a penalty for withdrawing funds. The interest rate will be announced when the account launches, with a better rate planned for Nectar members. The partnership will also introduce a NatWest Nectar credit card later in 2026. The credit card, personal loans, and savings account form part of the partnership announced by Sainsbury’s and NatWest in April.

Sainsbury’s Money is the customer-facing brand for Sainsbury’s financial services following the transformation of Sainsbury’s Bank. Its offering includes personal loans, insurance and travel money, with financial products provided through specialist partners.