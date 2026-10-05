NewsFintech

Sainsbury’s Money launches loans with NatWest Boxed

CP

Claudia Pincovski

05 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
personal loansembedded financesavings accountsretail bankingloyalty programmes
Countries:
United Kingdom

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