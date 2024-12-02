Mambu raises EUR 235 mln in EQT Growth-led Series E

The funding brings the company’s valuation to EUR 4.9 billion post money.

Mambu will use its fresh funding to further accelerate innovation in its platform, with the ambition of rolling out both new functional as well as technical capabilities. The company will also continue to expand its already-global footprint and customer success model to further support its international customer base which is active across 65 countries today, with specific focus on twelve key markets.

The round is led by EQT Growth, the growth equity strategy of the global investment organisation EQT. Mambu and EQT Growth share a commitment to responsible investing and diversity and inclusion. As well as supporting Mambu’s commitment to sustainability, D&I and financial inclusion, EQT Growth plans to work closely with the company to support its further global expansion, platform innovation, and ramp-up of key hires across the growing platform.

FT Partners was the exclusive financial advisor on this transaction.

