Mambu partners with Mia-FinTech





Following this collaboration, both companies will offer their products in order to offer financial organisations and institutions new capabilities of incorporating digitised customer tools. Mia-FinTech is set to act as a system integrator, providing its open, composable, and modular platform in order to give an orchestration layer to underpin Mambu’s cloud banking tool.

Mambu will also provide its SaaS, API-driven technology and software in order for the clients to have the possibility to accelerate the process of digital transformation, as the system design principle was developed to offer software components that can be reused and customised in multiple combinations to meet the specific needs, preferences, and demands of users.











Mambu’s partnerships and product launches

Global SaaS cloud-based banking platform Mambu had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographical areas around the world.

In May 2023, Germany-based fintech company Tilta went live on Mambu with the purchase of financial infrastructures for the B2B marketplaces. Following this announcement, Tilta was given the capability to augment the payment experience for B2B merchants and traders, as well as their end customers, while closing the working capital gap that exists on ecommerce marketplaces.

Earlier in the same month, US-based financial service company Rapid Finance had partnered with Mambu for incorporating its cloud-based lending platform, to offer Lending-as-a-Service solutions to financial institutions in the region. Through this collaboration, enterprise clients were allowed to use the Decisioneer LOS and Mambu LMS as a single, secure, and seamless cloud-native platform for their lending operations. This aimed to improve customer intake, origination, as well as servicing, developing it into a unified lending lifecycle platform.

Mambu partnered with Austria-based investment scaleup Bitpanda in April 2023, and it was set to be a customer of Bitpanda’s B2B division, Bitpanda Technology Solutions. Mambu aimed to offer its clients the complete Bitpanda suite of products, while the company’s infrastructure acted as a ledger for Bitpands’s tools. All assets incorporated on the Bitpanda platform were ETF products, precious metals, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, as well as asset custody, saving plans, asset-to-asset, or crypto staking.

GoTyme Bank announced its decision to sign a strategic deal with Mambu in January 2023, to enhance overall access to high-quality financial services. At its launch, GoTyme Bank was set to offer users a free Visa debit card for both in-person and online transactions, as well as bank transfers through the mobile application and a rewards programme, Go Rewards. The collaboration focused on enabling GoTyme Bank to leverage Mambu’s cloud-native banking technology, which offered scalability and a rapid time market for the clients.



