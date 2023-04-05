Subscribe
Bitpanda Technology Solutions partners with Mambu 

Wednesday 5 April 2023 14:35 CET | News

Austria-based investment scaleup Bitpanda has partnered with cloud banking fintech Mambu, which will now be a customer for Bitpanda’s B2B division Bitpanda Technology Solutions. 

Mambu can also offer its customers Bitpanda's product range in the future. Since mid-2021, Bitpanda has been offering other companies the opportunity to integrate its range of digital assets into their own platforms using white labels. Since the beginning of 2023, this is being done under the "Bitpanda Technology Solutions" brand. Banks and fintechs can use this solution to make Bitpanda’s product range available to their own customers. 

Customers include the fintech N26, which utilised this product to implement their crypto offering, as well as the France-based fintech app Lydia and the UK-based neobank Plum. Previously, Bitpanda announced a cooperation with Visa in March 2023. As part of the "Visa Fintech Partner Connect Program", Bitpanda Technology Solutions' offering is now open to corporate customers of the US-based credit card company. 

Mambu’s offers

Mambu is a cloud banking provider that works according to the software-as-a-service model. Mambu's customers on the Austrian market include Raiffeisen Digital Bank, Western Union, and N26. According to Brutkasten, Mambu was valued at EUR 1.7 billion in a funding round in 2021. In the future, Mambu plans to be able to make Bitpanda's product range available to its customers.

Bitpanda product range available for Mambu customers

According to a Bitpanda representative, the combination of Bitpanda's expertise and Mambu's core banking technology will allow banks to integrate investment solutions into their existing offerings, unlock new revenue streams, and save time and resources required to build such a solution from the ground up.

This means that Mambu's core infrastructure will act as the ledger for Bitpanda's full suite of products. All assets represented on the Bitpanda platform, including cryptocurrencies, ETF products, precious metals, and commodities, are available. Asset custody, savings plans, crypto staking, and asset-to-asset swaps are also on offer.

New sources of income for banks

As stated by a Bitpanda representative, by partnering with Mambu, banks can create new revenue streams while retaining their customers. A Mambu representative adds that Mambu offers a full suite of APIs that connect their cloud banking platform to third-party solutions. By partnering with Bitpanda Technology Solutions, mutual clients can integrate investment capabilities into their banking system.

 


