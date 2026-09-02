Mambu has launched Intelligent Core, an architecture combining core banking, payments, and agentic AI within a single composable platform.

The company has presented Intelligent Core as its strategic and technological direction for bringing together core banking, payments processing and autonomous AI agents through one open system. The launch builds on Mambu's existing composable banking model, which the company has offered to financial institutions for 15 years, covering deposits, lending, and Islamic banking modernisation.

From composable to intelligent

Intelligent Core is built on three existing product lines: Mambu Core, Mambu Payments, and a newly introduced layer named Mambu Agentic. According to the company, Mambu Agentic adds native AI connectivity, specialised agents and autonomous workflows directly into the core banking and payments infrastructure, rather than operating as a separate system layered on top of it.

Mambu has stated that most banks currently run AI tools on legacy core systems that were not designed to support real-time intelligence or autonomous decision-making. Intelligent Core is positioned as an alternative architecture in which the ledger and the AI layer operate within the same environment, allowing data and context to pass between them without additional integration work.

Three capability layers

As part of the agentic offering, Mambu has introduced three specific capabilities. The first, Model Context Protocol (MCP), connects enterprise AI agents to core banking and payments data in real time, without requiring custom integrations. The second, AI Insights, is described as a curated data layer intended to keep the information used for AI reasoning accurate, while continuously identifying growth opportunities, risks and anomalies across portfolios and operations. The third component consists of pre-built action agents that gather data, apply reasoning against configurable guardrails, execute actions within defined authorisation limits, and record the rationale behind each decision. Mambu has said these agents can be configured to reflect an institution's own policies, approval thresholds and business logic.

Mambu has framed Intelligent Core as a response to demand from financial institutions for AI deployment that can operate reliably and at scale, rather than as an experimental add-on. Fernando Zandona, Chief Executive Officer at Mambu, said the composable foundation the company has built over 15 years is now evolving into an intelligent one, with agents that connect directly to the ledger, operate under strict guardrails, and explain their actions.

The company has stated that combining the intelligence layer and the ledger within one architecture is intended to help financial institutions reduce the operational overhead associated with high-volume manual processes, accelerate product launches, and deliver personalised services at scale. Mambu has not disclosed a rollout timeline, pricing structure or specific client deployments for Intelligent Core at launch.