LHV Bank upgrades SME Lending system





Through this, the bank consolidates its architecture, improves resource allocations, and implements a robust futureproof framework, without legacy system issues. The integration with Tuum allows the bank to develop a range of new products for its SME Lending business while conforming to the changing market demands.











LHV Bank’s lending system provides UK SMEs with commercial property and trading loans up to GBP 5 million. As the lending team is predominantly based in Manchester, LHV’s regional focus represents an important element of its lending strategy, increasing economic growth in underserved business hubs. Also, it ensures that directors have a better understanding of the needs of local borrowers.





Through its modular platform, Tuum supports multiple business lines from a single system across Europe and the Middle East. As per officials’ statements, LVH Bank took a buy-over-build approach for its lending architecture and, together with Tuum’s technology, it can avoid potential legacy issues and incorporate external insight into its system development.





UK’s SME Lending space





According to Statista , there were approximately 5.5 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in the UK in 2022. The majority of SMEs are micro-sized enterprises, the number reaching approximately 5.25 million. The construction sector represents the foundation of the SME space, with 914,175 businesses, while the second highest number is in the professional, scientific, and technical activities sector, at 761,735 enterprises.Considering this, many businesses require outside funding in the form of a business loan, either to invest in expansion or to maintain daily operations. The total value of business loans is projected to reach GBP 513 billion by the end of 2023, with approximately 53% of SMEs applying for a loan to help with working capital. Moreover, the bank lending of SMEs in 2022 reached GBP 65.1 billion, a rise of 12.8% from 2021 and the second highest on record after 2020.

