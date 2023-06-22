Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Montonio taps LHV Bank for API-driven ecommerce payments

Thursday 22 June 2023 13:19 CET | News

UK-based LHV Bank has partnered with ecommerce checkout provider Montonio to augment its merchant services with API-driven infrastructure.

 

By leveraging LHV Bank's services, Montonio can enhance various aspects, including a more efficient refund process, the creation of merchant accounts in the names of respective merchants, and increased effectiveness in instant EUR payments. Additionally, the implementation of safeguarding accounts ensures secure segregation of client funds, while the provision of virtual IBANs (vIBANs) for merchant settlement accounts contributes to optimizing Montonio's merchant solutions.

LHV Bank has partnered with Montonio to augment its merchant services with API-driven infrastructure

Augmented payment processes and refunds

Through these integrated services, Montonio will simplify its payment process from end users to merchants, improving trust and user experience. A notable improvement is the introduction of a two- click merchant refund mechanism – an operational requirement often stipulated by larger ecommerce merchants. This feature enables Montonio to extend its reach to these businesses, positioning itself well for growth.

LHV Bank offers a comprehensive range of solutions tailored to the needs of merchant acquiring and open banking providers, including real-time GBP payments through the Paster Payment Service (FPS), EUR payments through SEPA Instant or TIPS payment schemes, SEPA and SEPA DD payments, virtual IBANs, and safeguarding accounts via a user-friendly API.

Having secured its UK banking license in early May 2023, LHV Bank’s collaboration with Montonio aligns with its growth strategy to broaden its banking services portfolio for e-commerce businesses. Thanks to LHV Bank’s robust payment infrastructure, Montonio can now provide its customers with enhanced flexibility for accepting payments – all without compromising security or convenience. Montonio’s officials are happy to join forces with LHV Bank to deliver efficient money movement and payouts to their new and existing merchants.

LHV Banl’s representatives said their partnership with Montonio aligns with their strategy to serve the ecommerce sector more effectively. They are known for providing efficient and secure banking solutions, and working with Montonio allows them to extend these services to a broader market.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ecommerce, banks, online payments, merchants, API
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: LHV, Montonio
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

LHV

|

Montonio

|
Discover all the Company news on LHV and other articles related to LHV in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like