Lemonero secures additional seed funding round





Following this announcement, the company is set to facilitate the further development and expansion of its services into the DACH and CEE regions. Furthermore, Lemonero will prioritise the process of designing new solutions and products as well, including an AI-cashflow analytics tool.

According to the press release, the company successfully scaled its capabilities in Western Europe, especially in Holland and Belgium, where it offered its suite of products for the development and growth of the industry.

The extended funding round was led by Societe Generale. Lemonero will continue to streamline the loan arrangement processes in order to provide a convenient, efficient, and secure online platform to customers. This was designed to enable start-ups and companies that are in need of growth capital or temporary cash flow support with the possibility to secure a loan fast and simply.

Furthermore, Lemonero offers digital financing with traditional monthly installments. Clients and customers will be able to benefit from the revenue-based finance model, which features convenient automatic installments. While being drawn directly from merchant and trader’s sales via their payment gateway, the product ensures that repayments align with the company’s turnover. The model was built to prevent strain on the entrepreneur’s cash flow, especially during the off-season.

Lemonero will focus on its development strategy while prioritising the process of meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its customers and clients.











Lemonero’s strategy of development

Lemonero represents an AI-driven digital lending platform that was designed for ecommerce and omnichannel merchants and traders. The platform is embedded into the systems and software of companies and partners, which provides Lemonero the possibility to drive efficient and secure scaling and natural customer acquisitions, by offering flexible revenue-based financing.

Lemonero raised a EUR 12 million investment in June of 2022, aimed at the expansion in Europe and the development of new products. With the funds, the company focused on disrupting business financing through big data and AI. The Czech startup offered digital lending tools to marketplaces, ecommerce, and payment service providers, enabling traders and merchants to take fast and flexible revenue-based financing to grow their business from within the partner ecosystem.

The main goal of Lemonero was set on offering small and medium-sized online stores with capital the possibility to prevent unnecessary bankruptcy. In addition, the funds were used for allowing the company to expand into Western and Eastern Europe, as well as to develop new tools and services. The goal was set on expanding in France first, followed by the Netherlands, with future plans focused on DACH and other Easter European regions.