Lemonero receives EUR 12 mln in funding

Lemonero aims to disrupt business financing through big data and AI. The Czech startup offers digital lending solution to ecommerce, marketplaces, and payment service providers. It enables merchants to take fast, flexible revenue-based financing to grow business from within the partner ecosystem.
The capital injection will enable the startup to expand into Western and Eastern Europe and develop new products. First, the company plans to set its foot in France, followed by the Netherlands. The investment will be used mainly for entry in France and the Netherlands and eventually in DACH and Eastern European region.
The company’s main goal is to support small and medium-sized online stores with capital that will help them grow and prevent unnecessary bankruptcy. According to the press release, up to 60% of ecommerce players collapse prematurely due to lack or unavailability of external capital.
