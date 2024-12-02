The real-time treasury solution comes with a new API that provides real-time cash visibility and bank reporting for Kyriba and J.P. Morgan’s clients. Kyriba’s platform connects internal treasury, risk, payment and working capital applications to external sources such as banks, ERPs, trading platforms and market data providers.

The new system leverages J.P. Morgan’s open banking API capabilities and aims to improve existing API-based connectivity in order to provide more frequent data retrieval and status updates. The result will enable real-time decision-making on investing cash balances.

Some of the most important benefits of the API powering the real-time treasury system include real-time bank reporting, which speeds up cash positioning and liquidity planning. Moreover, end-to-end real-time payment processing support can boost payments governance and fraud detection while reducing operational risk.

According to the official press release, one of the first companies to implement the new solution is Hunt Companies, which managed to increase the volume of real-time payments while minimising wire transfer fees. Hunt Companies representatives emphasised that savings on bank fees from real-time payments, and improved remittance information can benefit every business line across their organization.

Other recent developments from Kyriba

In September 2022, Kyriba has launched an expansion of its portfolio of risk applications named Commodities Risk. The solution is aimed at treasury and risk managers who are looking to minimise commodity costs with integrated data, analytics, and connectivity into Kyriba Treasury and Risk Management. The offering allows companies to optimise hedging programmes, reduce price risk, and protect their bottom line from the impacts of commodity, interest rate volatility, and FX.

Kyriba officials explained that they launched Commodities Risk to support hedging programmes, simplify buying and price-setting processes and deliver a more complete liquidity picture. It is important for the company’s clients to have Commodities, FX, Payments, and Treasury functionality in a single platform to optimise hedging and reduce costs, particularly in the context of a volatile market.

In the same month, Kyriba launched an AI-based tool named Cash Management AI. The solution leverages historical data to improve predictions of cash availability thus supporting speed, reliability and control. Users can view data in dashboards with features including adjustable forecast periods and flexible filters. They also have the power to adjust forecasts in real-time by considering their business’s individual strategy when choosing their optimal trust level.