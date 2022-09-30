Kyriba rolls out Commodities Risk

In a statement, representatives of Kyriba explained that they launched Commodities Risk to support hedging programmes, simplify buying and price setting processes and to deliver a more complete liquidity picture. It is important for the company’s clients to have Commodities, FX, Payments, and Treasury functionality in a single platform to optimise hedging and reduce costs, especially while navigating a volatile market.
Benefits of Kyriba Commodities Risk solution:
Commodity Tracking Features: Exposure management, trade capture and flexible forward-curve modelling;
Financial and Hedge Accounting: Valuations and hedge accounting entries are automated and connect to all general ledgers;
A Single Risk Management Platform: Commodities, FX and Interest Rate Risk are fully integrated with liquidity planning, automated settlements, and bank reconciliations.
Commodities Risk expands Kyriba’s platform to further support corporate treasurers and risk managers to mitigate the impact of rising commodity prices and offer greater defense against pricing headwinds. The Company recently launched its Portfolio VaR Analysis to help companies better tackle currency risk.
Kyriba’s platform connects internal treasury, risk, payment, and working capital applications to vital external sources such as banks, ERPs, trading platforms, and market data providers. Based on a secure and scalable SaaS platform that uses artificial intelligence, Kyriba enables businesses around the world to maximise growth opportunities, protect against losses from fraud and financial risk, and reduce costs through advanced automation.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions