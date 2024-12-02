Kyriba launches Kyriba Receivables Finance





The solution provides finance teams with control over factoring or securitisation programs as well as enabling selective invoice financing. The multi-funder solution integrates all vendor programs into a single platform, providing a real-time overview of credit facilities, utilisation, limits, and program performance.











The solution automatically pulls invoices from one or multiple enterprise resource planning (ERPs), identifies eligible documents based on each funders’ criteria, and dispatches them to the different financial institutions while continuously updating ERPs on both status and accounting.

In 2023, corporate insolvencies are expected to grow by +19% globally, due to higher energy prices and rising interest rates and wages. The speed with which companies can convert their receivables is essential for their survival: the faster the conversion, the less working capital required to support the business.

Kyriba helps CFOs and their teams to transform the way they activate liquidity as a real-time, dynamic vehicle to grow and create business value, while protecting against financial risk.





Key features of Kyriba Receivables Finance

As a result of its use of APIs, Kyriba Receivables Finance connects to the seller's ERP to upload documents and updates status and accounting in real time.

Kyriba Receivables Finance allows for eligibility and limit checks before processing documents or receivable sales to banks. The solution then completes the workflow by connecting to funders and retrieving the status of drawdown requests.

Once collection reconciliation is complete, Kyriba Receivables Finance automatically settles re-payments of financed and collected invoices to the funder on the due date.

Kyriba Receivables Finance offers a homepage widget that makes prepayment status, collections, limits, DSO, and other KPIs readily available.

Kyriba Receivables Finance is natively integrated with the other modules of Kyriba's Liquidity Management platform. It provides real-time visibility into other discounting or payables programs if any (such as Dynamic Discounting, Supply Chain Finance and Confirming). This provides better business intelligence and reporting, enabling an in-depth analysis of global funding programs.

This module is available for corporates, large and medium companies, as well as financial institutions in white-label solutions.





Other recent developments from Kyriba

Kyriba launched Commodities Risk, an expansion of its risk application portfolio, in September 2022. The solution is intended for treasury and risk managers who want to reduce commodity costs through integrated data, analytics, and connectivity into Kyriba Treasury and Risk Management. The service enables businesses to optimize their hedging programs, reduce price risk, and protect their bottom line from the effects of commodity, interest rate, and currency volatility.

According to Kyriba officials, Commodities Risk was launched to support hedging programs, simplify buying and price-setting processes, and provide a more complete liquidity picture. Commodities, FX, Payments, and Treasury functionality in a single platform is critical for the company's clients to optimize hedging and reduce costs, especially in a volatile market.

In the same month, Kyriba released Cash Management AI, an AI-powered tool. The solution uses historical data to improve cash availability predictions, thereby enhancing speed, reliability, and control. Data can be viewed in dashboards, which include features such as adjustable forecast periods and flexible filters. They also have the ability to adjust forecasts in real time by taking their company's individual strategy into account when determining their optimal trust level.