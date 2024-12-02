Konsentus launches Open Banking Exchange

Open Banking Exchange has been established to leverage the past achievement and know-how of Open Banking Europe (OBE), to enable Open Banking and Open Finance around the world.

The European success of OBE generated a global demand for a series of national and regional membership programmes to be created, enabling each community to find practical solutions to issues relating to Open Banking and Open Finance.

OBE is building collaborative environments enabling its members to identify market issues and implement solutions via guidance, standards and tools. In turn this creates trusted relationships with regulators, self-regulated organisations (SROs) and national communities to implement open solutions based on jurisdiction neutral technology frameworks.