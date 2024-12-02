Diebold Nixdorf has announced the implementation of its Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) at Kuwait International Bank (KIB).

KIB offers a wide range of banking products and services along with digital banking solutions that align with international best practices. In its commitment to the community, the Bank also runs a social responsibility program aimed at positively impacting the lives of all community members through various initiatives and activities.

Merging self-service with personalised banking experiences

This strategic initiative represents an important advancement in how KIB serves its customers, combining the convenience of self-service with personalised banking experiences.

New Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) are operational at select KIB branches, with plans for additional installations in the near future. These include DN Series ATMs, which are equipped with video capabilities. The rollout was made possible through a partnership with Axis Solutions, Diebold Nixdorf's authorised partner in Kuwait.

Customers can interact through video with a live teller, ensuring that even complex transactions are managed smoothly, regardless of traditional banking hours. The ITMs also offer a range of new services, including: