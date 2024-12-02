



4G Capital offers unsecured business loans, as well as access to digital solutions and enterprise training. By going live on Mambu’s cloud banking platform, the neobank plans to scale its digital presence to meet its customers’ business needs. In March 2022, 4G Capital raised USD 18.5 million in Series C funding from private equity firm Lightrock.

Falling in line with 4G Capital’s brand compatibility requirements, Germany-based Mambu will help the former launch a range of new products and services to serve micro and small enterprises. These products will first scale across existing markets in Kenya and Uganda before entering new emerging markets.

4G Capital was founded in 2013 and has since issued more than 1.75 million loans. The entity has decided to move to a cloud-native banking platform in order to streamline its growth. According to company representatives cited by innovation-village.com, Mambu’s platform is compatible with 4G Capital’s digital architecture and business processes.

Speaking of compatibility, 4G Capital chose to partner with Mambu considering their shared values and socially conscious goals. One of their common missions is to bridge the micro and small enterprise finance gap across the world.

Mambu was founded in 2011, it has 77 million daily users, and it works with more than 230 banks and financial institutions.

Mambu’s partnership efforts in 2022

In May 2022, alternative finance provider for small and medium-sized SMEs ThinCats joined Mambu’s cloud banking platform in order to scale and expand its SME lending offering. The partnership allows ThinCats to leverage Mambu’s flexible and composable cloud platform to support the growth of mid-sized businesses.

Shortly after, Mambu partnered with PaaS provider Brim Financial to deliver improved digital banking, deposit, lending, and card platforms across Canada and the US.

In June 2022, Western Union integrated Mambu into its European digital bank platform. Through this partnership, Mambu aims to help Western Union create a new banking experience while improving its relationship with its customers.

In July 2022, Mambu entered a strategic partnership with global card issuer Visa in order to leverage Visa DPS. This partnership enables institutions to create unique customer payment card experiences on Mambu whether we’re talking about deposit or loan accounts.

