JCB partners with VPBank for credit card launch





The new product was designed to focus on the customers that are included in Generation Z, aiming to meet their needs and preferences. Cardholders of the VPBank JCB Credit Card in Vietnam will have the possibility to access the JCB acceptance network which includes numerous merchants and traders around the world.

The new credit card offers multiple solutions and products to cardholders, such as fitness, transportation, and food delivery discounts and promotions, 10% cashback on every pending in F&B, welcome gifts for new clients, as well as a 0% installment program applicable for transactions at any store, merchant, or market.

Following this launch, the Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) will also provide clients with many promotion programs and benefits.





JCB’s development strategy

JPC is a credit card network company that had multiple partnerships over the last few months.

In November of 2022, the company announced its partnership with Nuvei to offer JCB acceptance to the latter’s global merchant ecosystem. This collaboration aimed to bring greater value to Nuvei’s 50,000 merchant network and offer JCB cardmembers an efficient, seamless, and secure online payments experience. This merchant network included social media, travel, entertainment, and luxury retail services. The collaboration allowed JCB to provide a compelling offering to the global spenders and customers amongst its cardmember community.

The platform offered by Nuvei provided merchants with the choice and flexibility to capture every payment opportunity, increase acceptance rates, as well as reduce operating costs.

Another partnership announced in November was with NPCI, to offer 40% cashback for Ru Pay JCB cardholders. Alongside National Payments Corporation of India, JCB launched a cashback offer for all the RuPay JCB debit or credit cardholders for a limited period of time.

Following the offer, customers that used the RuPay JCB Card received 40% cashback at retail stores in Qatar, Australia, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the period when the proposal was still available, from the 1rst of October to the 31rst of December of 2022. The maximum cashback amount per transaction was USD 36, with an overall cap of USD 181 per card during the period.

JCB also entered the Phillippines market with the EastWest credit card launch. The company partnered with the EastWest Banking Corporation in order for the EastWest JCB Credit Card to be launched. It was available in both gold and platinum editions, and the offering rewarded spending of customers that accumulated points, which could’ve been redeemed against benefits like cash rebates, annual memberships fee waivers, or airline miles.

The card incurred year-round promotions and discounts from partner merchants and retailers in-store and online, that offered rewards for shopping, dining, leisure, and travel. The solution also supported international purchases will a low foreign convention fee.