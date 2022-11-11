JCB enters the Philippines market with EastWest credit card launch

The EastWest JCB Credit Card is the result of a partnership between JCB International and EastWest Banking Corporation, the eleventh largest bank in the Philippines.
Available in both gold and platinum editions, the offering will reward spending with accumulated reward points, which consumers can redeem against benefits like airline miles, cash rebates, or an annual membership fee waiver.
The card will incur year-round promotions and discounts from partner merchants in-store and online with rewards for shopping, dining, travel, and leisure. The offer also supports international purchases with a low foreign conversion fee.
Unlike most other issuing partnerships, the coming together of JCB and EastWest Bank supports a specific agenda, namely the provision of Japan’s ‘customer-centred focus’ into everyday banking products used by Filipinos. This element was something that was elaborated upon during remarks made EastWest’s officials during the signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA).
Representatives from EastWest also explained how the new offering will bring more Filipinos closer to the Japan experience in general and to see the famed customer-centred focus. They also pointed out the bank’s partnership with JCB is part of its efforts to meet its customers’ growing needs for financial products that allow them to have more options and better experiences in their everyday life. They added that the credit cards will be a new way to better experience the modern lifestyle that Japan has to offer.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions