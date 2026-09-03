ID Finance has secured a EUR 21 million debt facility from Germany-based asset manager nordIX to expand consumer lending in Spain.

The financing is intended to fund new loan originations and expand ID Finance's credit portfolio in the country.

The proceeds from the nordIX facility will be used to finance new consumer loans originated through the platform, with the stated aim of meeting demand for small, short-term loans delivered through a digital application process.

In addition, the company said the agreement also diversifies the institutional funding base supporting its lending activity in Spain, adding to the sources of capital available for its long-term development.

nordIX invests in consumer loan portfolios originated by non-bank lenders and digital finance providers across Europe, combining fixed-income investment expertise with exposure to consumer credit assets. With this in mind, Claus Tumbrägel, Member of the Management Board of nordIX AG, described the transaction as the asset manager's third partnership with a lender in Spain, and noted the agreement reflects the investment strategy of nordIX's European Consumer Credit Fund.

Financial context

In the first six months of 2026, ID Finance originated more than EUR 190 million in consumer loans in Spain, generating approximately EUR 100 million in revenue over the same period. These figures form the financial backdrop against which the new facility has been agreed and are cited by the company as evidence of the platform's operating momentum ahead of the expanded funding arrangement.

The transaction brings together ID Finance's operations in digital consumer lending in Spain with nordIX's focus on European consumer credit and fixed-income investment. For ID Finance, the facility adds to a funding strategy built around diversifying institutional sources of capital, a structure intended to support origination volumes as the platform continues to operate in the Spanish consumer credit market.

For nordIX, the deal extends its exposure to non-bank consumer lending in Spain, following two earlier partnerships with lenders in the country.

Earlier in 2026, Bravo, another Spanish company, secured USD 237 million credit facility from Fortress Investment Group, expanding its debt settlement and credit division.