IBM Consulting collaborates with Microsoft





The companies’ focus will be on helping customers to implement and scale Azure OpenAI Service, the new IBM offering, which is available on Azure Marketplace. While being a fully managed AI service, Azure OpenAI allows developers and data scientists to apply large language models, including their GPT and Codex series. Its objective is to help businesses define an adoption strategy and an initial set of specific value-add generative AI use cases.











According to IBM’s officials, businesses are looking for ways to adopt and integrate multi-model generative AI solutions that improve their teams’ work. Their collaboration with Microsoft shows the company’s open ecosystem model, designed to bring value to clients while helping them build and scale generative AI across their businesses.





Through the new solution, customers will have access to IBM Consulting experts, including 21,000 data, AI, and experienced consultants, who are able to help in the implementation process of generative AI models.





Solutions offered by IBM and Microsoft





Moreover, IBM and Microsoft have worked on providing solutions to financial institutions and banks that are exploring how generative AI can impact the development of personalised content for their customers through summarisation. The companies have worked on a use case with Julius Baer Group to process and summarise financial reports while creating audio versions automatically. The collaboration between the two companies has been around AI and, through using IBM Consulting’s skills and Azure OpenAI Service, they want to provide potential solutions and address specific use cases. With the use of Microsoft Power Platform and Azure OpenAI, they offer a solution that is intended to help businesses automate the manual and fragmented sourcing and procurement processes, as well as provide insight into their supply chain. The S2P platform is created to improve operational efficiency, minimise time, and generate actionable insight for users.