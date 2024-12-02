



As part of their alliance, GoCardless and ICE InsureTech intend to enable the latter’s customers to leverage GoCardless to address the complexities they face while also providing a user-centric experience. Through automatic payment collection and reconciliation, customers are set to receive increased visibility, minimised manual admin, and reduced operational time. Also, moving from cards to bank payments can minimise involuntary difficulties and avoid costly fees.











What other plans do GoCardless and ICE have?





At the time of the announcement, the integration between GoCardless and ICE InsureTech is live in Australia and New Zealand, with plans to expand to the UK and Ireland with direct debit and Open Banking payments later in 2024. Currently, GoCardless works with nearly 350 partners, enabling businesses to integrate its services into the software they already leverage so they can manage their payment and other business operations in one place. Shortly before the current news, GoCardless



According to GoCardless’ officials, the new collaboration is set to deliver strategic capabilities, providing the company with increased exposure to insurance firms in most markets it currently operates in. GoCardless aims to support them in offering optimised digital experiences via accelerated and simplified payments, while also focusing on expanding its customer base with ICE InsureTech.At the time of the announcement, the integration between GoCardless and ICE InsureTech is live in Australia and New Zealand, with plans to expand to the UK and Ireland with direct debit and Open Banking payments later in 2024. Currently, GoCardless works with nearly 350 partners, enabling businesses to integrate its services into the software they already leverage so they can manage their payment and other business operations in one place. Shortly before the current news, GoCardless partnered with Celigo to advance its development through indirect channels. By joining forces, GoCardless was able to utilise Celigo’s integration platform to develop integrations between its payment platform and the back-end systems used by businesses. This was set to enable the fintech to benefit from additional opportunities to acquire customers in its markets, without the need for customised integrations for several platforms.

About GoCardless and ICE InsureTech

As a global payment company, GoCardless supports 85,000 businesses to collect recurring and one-off payments through its solutions. As per its data, the company processes nearly USD 35 billion in payments across more than 30 countries, being headquartered in the UK and having additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia, and the US.



On the other hand, ICE InsureTech provides insurance technology, with its flexible and configurable policy and claims platforms enabling digital propositions. Some of its clients include MORE THAN, The AA, John Lewis & Partners, Ticker, and Peppercorn AI. Currently, the company works towards expanding its operations into new territories across the globe.