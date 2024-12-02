



As per the information detailed in the press release, GoCardless is set to be eligible to bid for account information services (AIS) and payment initiation services (PIS) Requests for Tenders issued by any UK public sector entity that leverages the DPS. These include central government departments and public sector bodies like local authorities, education institutions, not-for-profit and charitable organisations.











According to GoCardless’ officials, by joining the DPS as an Open Banking provider, the company aims to continue its expansion and improve its capabilities in the financial sector. GoCardless intends to provide the features of Open Banking to businesses and consumers leveraging government services, while also continuing its commitment to offering its services to the charity sector.



The announcement represents the most recent achievement for GoCardless, with the company previously becoming an Open Banking payment provider for



By entering the DPS, GoCardless can receive additional strategic opportunities in government and expand its footprint in the charity sector, where it already serves organisations such as JustGiving and Comic Relief. Also, CCS approximates that the DPS can generate a sales pipeline worth as much as GBP 800 million over the upcoming eight years.

JustGiving at the beginning of January 2024. As part of their collaboration, GoCardless was set to enable JustGiving to leverage its Instant Bank Pay capability to collect secure, instant, and one-off gifts from customers, as well as its Direct Debit capabilities for recurring donations. Shortly after, GoCardless announced its partnership with Comic Relief, which intended to enable the latter to take more donations outside of its yearly Red Nose Day fundraising campaign. Prior to these announcements, the company was selected by credit card provider Yonder and ethical lender Plend, among others, for its Variable Recurring Payments (VRP).

More information about CCS and GoCardless

Crown Commercial Service assists the public sector in achieving commercial value when procuring common goods and services. Between 2021 and 2022, CCS supported the public sector in receiving commercial benefits equal to GBP 2.8 billion, delivering enhanced public services that provide value for taxpayers.



As a provider of direct bank payments, GoCardless currently helps more than 85,00 businesses, including startups and household names, to collect both recurring and one-off payments more conveniently. The company processes payments across more than 30 countries, while its operations are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia, and the US.

