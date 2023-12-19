Yonder extends partnership with GoCardless

The solution comes as an addition to the Direct Debit functionality that Yonder already implemented and allows the company’s cardholders to leverage VRPs, through GoCardless’ Instant Bank Pay, to instantly pay off their credit card balance. With the agreement, Yonder can access both Direct Debit and instant, recurring Open Banking payments through a single provider, making it more convenient to offer members improved payment choices and enhanced control. Additionally, Yonder receives two options for collecting payments by merging payment methods with technology.
