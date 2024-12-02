This feature represents an extension of the company’s AI-powered Glia Virtual Assistants (GVAs), with the main change being that it now supports dial-in phone interactions. The aim is to provide a single virtual assistant across the call centre and digital channels to automate voice and chat interactions.

Glia officials cited by ffnews.com highlighted that customers calling financial institutions prefer to speak directly with representatives for service, which is why the company has decided to expand GVA support to dial-in phone interactions. This system will allow customers to converse for automated self-service while benefiting from a consistent experience across all channels.

Glia’s virtual assistants explained

What makes Glia’s Voice GVAs stand out when compared to other solutions is that it relies on a state-of-the-art conversational AI as opposed to relatively outdated touch-tone, menu-based IVR and phone banking systems. By eliminating traditional menu navigation systems, Voice GVAs allow clients to communicate their needs using natural language. Furthermore, Voice GVAs offer 24/7 service and can transfer customers to live support depending on the case.

According to ffnews.com, Glia’s GVAs were designed with banks and credit unions in mind, and they are pre-trained to handle more than 800 banking scenarios. They can aid financial institutions with their resolution times while minimising costs. In essence, this unified solution for voice and digital banking service streamlines administration, reduces complexity, and provides a consistent customer experience that can leverage both virtual and human guidance.





Glia’s partnership with Jack Henry

In December 2022, Glia has made its digital-first solution accessible through Jack Henry’s Banno digital platform. This integration allowed more banks and credit unions to implement digital customer service, changing the way they serve and support customers in a digital world.

Integrating Glia’s communication and collaboration capabilities into Jack Henry’s digital banking platform enabled institutions to meet customers online and provide support across all digital channels, including SMS, chat, voice, and video banking.

The partnership came in the context of Glia acquiring bot provider Finn AI, which helped it develop a unified solution that allows financial institutions to provide customers with a seamless digital experience across both virtual and human assistants, with the end goal of improving customer satisfaction while driving new operational efficiencies.

When talking about this joint effort, Glia representatives revealed their goals of making digital customer service accessible to a growing number of banks and credit unions, empowering them with tools to digitalise and transform customer service.