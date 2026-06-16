Glia has launched an AI-powered outbound engagement solution designed to help community and regional banks and credit unions conduct automated voice and SMS outreach for deposit retention, growth and payment reminders.

The solution enables banks and credit unions to conduct proactive outreach through voice calls and SMS messages targeting deposit renewals, loan payment reminders and new account opportunities.

The platform addresses operational constraints facing community banks and credit unions, where manual outreach teams often lack capacity to engage customers at scale before critical moments occur. Traditional predictive dialling systems have limited effectiveness, with contact rates as low as twenty per cent, according to company figures.

How the platform operates

According to the official press release, Glia AI Outreach uses AI agents trained for banking-specific scenarios to initiate outbound conversations automatically. The system can answer routine customer questions, address objections and route qualified opportunities to human representatives whilst preserving full conversation context. This allows frontline teams to focus on relationship-building rather than initial contact activities.

In addition, the solution addresses three primary use cases. For deposit retention, the system contacts customers approaching certificate of deposit and share certificate maturity dates, enabling institutions to retain funds that might otherwise migrate to competing institutions. For deposit growth, the platform conducts outreach to indirect loan customers regarding deposit products and primary account opportunities. For payment outreach, the system sends reminders before payments become overdue or after missed payments, with options for customers to make self-service transfers.

Justin DiPietro, chief strategy officer and co-founder of Glia, stated that community institutions often lack the operational capacity to scale proactive outreach consistently, forcing many to forgo engagement activities entirely. The platform enables institutions to manage these activities without increasing headcount.

Regulatory safeguards and design

Unlike generic AI solutions, Glia AI Outreach incorporates banking-specific compliance and risk controls. The platform includes safeguards against AI hallucinations and prompt injections, with a contractual guarantee backing the hallucination protection. The solution is built on Glia's broader agentic framework, which combines institutional knowledge with AI capabilities.

The timing reflects broader adoption of AI-driven customer engagement across banking, particularly among smaller institutions seeking to compete with larger competitors and fintechs on customer experience whilst maintaining relationship-driven service models. Community banks and credit unions have increasingly invested in customer experience technology as digital channels reshape customer expectations.

The platform extends Glia's existing customer engagement capabilities, which previously focused on inbound support and assisted digital interactions.