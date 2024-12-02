Gerber Federal Credit Union partners with Mahalo Banking





Following this announcement, Gerber Federal Credit Union will leverage Mahalo’s banking platform in order to simplify the banking experience of its members and customers. Clients of the credit union platform will be given the possibility to access a user-friendly and secure design, that was developed with a mirrored set of features across the overall online and mobile banking experience.

Furthermore, members will be enabled to join the credit union in an easier and more efficient manner, as well as to onboard and fund their accounts to quickly begin leveraging the credit union’s products and solutions.

Gerber Federal Credit Union is set to be allowed to use the bank’s platform in order to provide a more member-centric design to its services, with Mahalo Thoughtful Banking’s neurodiversity features. This includes the colorblindness view options and the left-handed toggle mode, designed for the process of improving usability.

The Mahalo Banking platform was developed to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of customers, credit unions, and their members. Throughout the partnership, Gerber FCU will be enabled to leverage and implement Magalo’s technology, with its modern features, efficient third-party integrations, and deep core incorporations. These will allow the credit union to improve the manner in which it retains and grow its membership base.











Mahalo Banking’s strategy of development

Mahalo Banking offers deep integrations into credit union cores, focusing on boasting secure and improved feature sets across all the delivery platforms for an enhanced omni-experience. The financial institutions had multiple releases and partnerships, covering different geographies around the world.

In August 2022, Rocky Mountain Credit Union successfully launched Mahalo’s digital banking platform. The partnership aimed to provide an improved and secure digital banking experience for the credit union’s members. Furthermore, the RMCU focused on providing its clients with an easy-to-use and efficient platform that fostered an omni-experience that is unified regardless of the channel of the customer. Mahalo Banking was set to offer the needed services in order to meet the needs of the credit union and to demonstrate a deep understanding of the overall industry and challenges that might appear in the future.

Earlier in July 2022, the US-based announced its USD 200 million funding round. The investment was led by Superior Credit Union, Park Community Credit Union, as well as Dover Federal Credit Union, aiming to be allocated toward the research and product development processes.



