Mahalo Banking completes USD 20 mln funding round

Friday 22 July 2022 12:15 CET | News

Mahalo Banking, a US-based CUSO that provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions, has completed a USD 20 million funding round.

The round was led by Superior Credit Union, Park Community Credit Union, and Dover Federal Credit Union. The additional capital will be heavily allocated toward research and product development, helping fuel Mahalo’s commitment to ongoing innovation in Digital Member Service.

Mahalo platform was designed by individuals who have worked in the credit union industry as well as ones in security to ensure credit unions deliver mobile and online banking experiences using superior architecture. The company provides deep integrations into credit union cores boasting robust and secure feature sets across all delivery platforms for a true omni-experience.

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. The Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. 


Keywords: funding, mobile banking, online banking, digitalisation, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Mahalo Banking
Countries: United States
