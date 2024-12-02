Garanti BBVA launches Request Payment feature

This move followed the Interbank Card Center's (BKM) initiatives in Turkey aimed at streamlining payments for individual and self-employed customers. This feature enables Garanti BBVA customers to request a money transfer into the accounts of acquaintances at Garanti BBVA or other banks. Users can initiate the payment request by entering the recipient's account information, and upon acceptance, the payment is processed via SWIFT, facilitating the seamless transfer of funds through digital channels.

Regarding this new feature launch, Garanti BBVA officials highlighted the simplicity and convenience of the Request Payment feature, stating the bank's commitment to continually providing products and services that enhance customer convenience. To use this feature, users need to enable the 'Payment Request' option in the 'Product Preference Settings' under the 'Profile and Settings' tab of Garanti BBVA Mobile.

Other developments from Garanti BBVA

In November 2023, BBVA’s franchise announced its strategic commitment to improve customer accessibility by extending remote banking services to corporate clients.

Through this expansion, BBVA wanted to leverage its suite of digital offerings initially designed for retail customers. This strategic adjustment helped corporations by offering reliable access to Garanti BBVA's remote banking services. Moreover, the onboarding process enabled businesses to open bank accounts via the mobile app, eliminating the need for physical branch visits.

According to the official statement issued at the time, BBVA's focus on digital banking innovation targeted the convenience of remote customer service, originally designed for retail customers. The bank’s digital channel also covered corporate clients, allows for smart interactions with users at every point of their experience, and responded to their needs instantly.

A few months earlier, in August 2023, Garanti BBVA Financial Technologies, a subsidiary of Turkey-based Garanti BBVA, announced the launch of a digital asset company. At the time, the company was commencing its operations with an ongoing pilot program and focused on providing services for the transfer and safekeeping of bitcoin and ether in the crypto assets market.

At the same time, BBVA Switzerland launched its bitcoin trading service to cater to its entire private banking clientele, following a successful six-month testing phase involving a select group of users. This initiative marked the first foray into crypto-asset trading and custody services for BBVA Switzerland's private banking customers.