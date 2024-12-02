Freedom Finance adds Reevo Money to its lending panel

Through this partnership, Reevo Money's personal loan products will be accessible through Freedom Finance's network of partners as well as directly through its consumer-oriented marketplace.

Freedom Finance currently maintains an extensive array of lending partners as it works with UK brands such as Creation Marketplace, Asda Money, and RAC. In essence, this recent collaboration with Reevo Money aims to provide enhanced choices for customers seeking loan options. Prospective borrowers eligible for these personal loans will have the opportunity to secure amounts ranging from GBP 1,000 to GBP 7,000, repayable over terms spanning 12 to 36 months.

The proprietary matching technology employed by Freedom Finance is a hallmark of their platform's functionality. It orchestrates numerous credit searches each week, employing a soft credit check to survey multiple lenders in the UK. This approach mitigates the impact on credit scores while effectively streamlining the decision-making process for customers. As a result, only credit offers that align with a high likelihood of approval are presented to customers, fostering a more robust applicant pool for lenders.

Freedom Finance operates a digital marketplace for unsecured personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and a range of other financial products in the UK.

In the company press release, representatives from Freedom Finance highlighted the company's commitment to match the right applicants with appropriate loans. They also talked about the inclusion of Reevo's product into their marketplace and how it could enable them to cater to an even larger audience of borrowers.

Officials Reevo Money also talked about their collaboration with Freedom Finance and highlighted the marketplace's potential to help Reevo extend credit market access to a wider range of borrowers.

Other developments from Freedom Finance

In may 2023, Freedom Finance collaborated with Money Expert to provide customers with loans and credit card services. Following this partnership, Freedom Finance’s proprietary matching platform was leveraged by Money Expert to offer improved customer credit proposition solutions. This included a range of credit cards, second-charge mortgages, as well as personal loans.

In March 2023, Freedom Finance extended its partnership with UK-based integrated pureplay digital retailer and financial services provider The Very Group for a further three-year period.

Freedom Finance was set to provide a range of credit services for customers of The Very Group across its family of digital brands, which was led by Very.co.uk and supported by Littlewoods.com. Through its proprietary lending technology, Freedom Finance offered The Very Group clients access to unsecured personal loans.