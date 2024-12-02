FloQast has announced a strategic alliance with Deloitte Australia to deliver financial development for clients across multiple industries and service lines.

Following this announcement, the collaboration is set to combine FloQast’s improved and secure AI platform and Deloitte Australia’s expertise in order to streamline the financial close process and drive efficiency gains.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.

More information on the FloQast x Deloitte Australia partnership

According to the official press release, the collaboration with FloQast is set to bring notable benefits to various service lines and industry focuses within Deloitte Australia. Specifically, the advisory and consulting solution lines will focus on improving financial transformation offerings through the use of streamlined financial close processes. At the same time, by leveraging AI for advanced automation and data analysis, the partnership aims to reduce manual efforts, improve accuracy, and unlock valuable insights from financial data.

Furthermore, the alliance underscores Deloitte Australia's commitment to driving finance transformation, where secure and optimised solutions and expertise converge to improve business performance, elevate operational efficiency, and foster sustained growth for users and clients. In addition, the collaboration will also provide accounting teams with the possibility to access AI-driven tools that unlock efficiency and allow them to thrive in the face of unprecedented change.