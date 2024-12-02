FLIQA partners with ibanXS





Following this collaboration, FLIQA’s will provide its partners with effective products and developer-friendly infrastructure for seamless and secure payment options, as well as pay-ins and pay-outs via Open Banking, for money collections and withdrawals. Customers will be enabled to accept instant payments, make payouts, and benefit from data capabilities in multiple markets. Its solutions and expertise in the industry will be combined with ibanXS’ technology, services, and with its wide reach of bank connections.

The aim of this strategic deal is set on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their customers while making sure the requirements and laws on compliance are respected. IbanXS will be given the possibility to further expand its presence in Easter Europe in a fast manner.











ibanXS’ recent partnerships and collaborations

Netherlands-based company ibanXS offers its clients and partners access to European banks and identity providers, combining its open market solutions within the platform to provide customers with simple-to-use, secure, and efficient tools.

In February of 2023, the company announced its partnership with RPA provider Nidaros, in order to give its clients access to more than 2,000 European banks.

According to the press release published at the time, as Open Banking proved to be crucial for automating commercial procedures and processes, the organisation aimed to improve offerings by incorporating the services of ibanXS.

Following this collaboration, Nidaros’ virtual employees were enabled to request payments, make payments, and automatically retrieve bank statements for processing in a secure and quick manner. The customer’s banking institution was considered no longer relevant, as the company focused on simplifying the process of automating tasks, including retrieving, reading, and processing bank statements. In addition, the services were leveraged to handle automatically the delivery of reminders of payment requests. Additionally, when it comes to Robotic Process Automation (RPA), existing software was used by a robot in a similar way to how an individual might use it, having possibilities in areas where standard IT was impractical and where a lot of manual labor was still practiced.

Earlier in November 2022, ibanXS announced its collaboration with Netherlands-based SnelStart to provide PSD2/Open Banking connections. By using the services of ibanXS, 95,000 SnelStart clients were enabled to have their bank statements automatically read several times during the day. The administration of certain accounts was more up-to-date, and customers were given the possibility to have control over their balance, as well as a more detailed overview of their accounts. ibanXS was given the authority to offer access to account services and PSD2 solutions with its licence from the Dutch Central Bank.