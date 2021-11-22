|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ibanXS to help SnelStart with PSD2 Open Banking platform

Monday 22 November 2021 14:45 CET | News

Netherlands-based SnelStart has partnered with ibanXS to offer PSD2 / Open Banking banking connections.

Using the services of ibanXS, 95,000 SnelStart customers will be able to have their bank statements automatically read several times a day. The administration of their account is thus more up-to-date. ibanXS has a license from the Dutch Central Bank to offer access to account / PSD2 services.

SnelStart is in preparation to apply for their own PSD2 license. Until then, they make use of the license of ibanXS. For almost 40 years, SnelStart has been developing solutions that can make complex administrative issues easy, as the press release says. Together with its partners SnelStart is working on solutions that fit the administrative needs and processes of the user. 

ibanXS was founded in 2019 in the region of The Hague, Netherlands. The company aims to enable partners to access European banks and Identity providers. By combining all open market services in the platform, they want to achieve simplicity, security and uniform access. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, PSD2, Open Banking, Open Finance
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like