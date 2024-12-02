Fintech platform Nium expands into Africa

Nium’s expansion into Africa will play a role in its broader mission to drive business productivity and cost efficiency using financial technology. Africa’s economy is growing rapidly – GDP growth remains resilient despite uncertainty in the global economy, and consumer spending is projected to reach USD 2.1 trillion by 2025.

The expansion comes as Nium rapidly grows its global presence, following new partnerships in Latin America. This is aimed at allowing more businesses and consumers to pay and receive money from anywhere in the world.

Nium currently operates its Send, Spend and Receive business in over 100 countries, 65 in real-time.