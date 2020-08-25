Sections
News

Nium expands presence in Latin America through partnership with Teledolar

Tuesday 25 August 2020 14:16 CET | News

Global fintech platform Nium has teamed up with Costa Rica-based fintech platform Teledolar.

Through this partnership, customers of Teledolar will be able to conduct outbound payments in real-time to an expanded list of markets, including Europe, UK, and the US. The move supports Nium’s plans to utilise fintech tools to boost business efficiency and customer experience in LATAM.

Nium currently operates its Send, Spend, and Receive business in over 100 countries, 65 in real-time. For more information about Nium, you can check out our interview with Aditi Sholapurkar, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations at Nium, here.


