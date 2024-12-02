According to alliedmarketresearch.com, the global cryptocurrency market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% by 2030. In this context, Moneycorp aims to support the growth of Digital Asset Exchanges. Through Moneycorp’s APIs, these exchanges can access the payment fintech’s FX liquidity powered by 16 different providers. The service is available 24/5, and it allows them to execute global payments with better efficiency.

Officials from Moneycorp have stated in the company press release that they’ve been paying close attention to the crypto and blockchain community for many years.

The fintech’s new APIs aim to help these communities to integrate complex systems and data while automating and accessing FX rates across any system or workflow. In essence, while the API does the work in the background, DAX providers can settle funds more efficiently.

Recent Moneycorp partnerships and developments

Moneycorp has developed new relationships and has launched new services in 2021 and 2022.

In June 2021, Moneycorp announced a new cloud API integration enhancement, which allowed clients to save time and gain access to faster payments.

In July 2021, Moneycorp partnered with KyckGlobal in order to deliver a solution for domestic and international payments originating in the US and select countries.

In March 2022 Moneycorp Americas has become an FX liquidity provider for Digital Asset Exchanges (DAXs) around the world in a bid to supply forex liquidity rails to Digital Asset Exchange providers.





Cryptocurrency market outlook by 2030

According to the aforementioned report by alliedmarketresearch.com, the global cryptocurrency market size was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.94 billion by 2030. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 14% between 2021 and 2030.

The study claims that an increasing number of Bitcoin exchanges across Asia fuel the market’s growth. Moreover, as local governments take steps to adopt the technology behind bitcoin, they help increase transparency in the sector while combating fraud.