Moneycorp Americas becomes FX liquidity provider for Digital Asset Exchanges

Wednesday 30 March 2022 13:45 CET | News

Moneycorp Americas, a payments services provider, has been announced as an FX liquidity provider for Digital Asset Exchanges (DAXs) around the world. 

This new vertical will help supply forex liquidity rails to Digital Asset Exchange providers around the world with competitive FX rates and better settlement times than traditional banks.

As a new industry, Digital Asset Exchanges have typically been underserved by traditional banks due to their limitation and regulatory challenges. By using Moneycorp’s FX liquidity and services, DAXs will experience better turnaround times and more accurate delivery.

Moneycorp Americas is a provider of global payments and currency risk management solutions. 


