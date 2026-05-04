Finom has launched a standalone version of its AI-powered accounting software in Germany, available without a Finom business account.

The product, previously integrated exclusively within Finom's business account offering since 2025, is now accessible to users who connect their existing bank accounts via PSD2. The decoupled release marks a shift in Finom's go-to-market approach, moving from a banking-first model to one where the accounting product can independently attract and retain users.

Product scope and pricing

The standalone tool covers the full accounting workflow for German freelancers and small businesses operating under Einnahmenüberschussrechnung (EÜR). Core functions include receipt capture, automated transaction categorisation under the SKR framework, invoicing, and the generation of UStVA, GewSt, and ZM reports. These are submitted directly to the Finanzamt through ELSTER, with user approval required at each step. The product also includes a GoBD-compliant audit trail, ZUGFeRD e-invoicing support, and a one-click DATEV export for users working alongside a Steuerberater.

An AI assistant is embedded within the product to handle tax queries in plain language, flag missing documentation, and run pre-deadline compliance checks.

Sign-up requires only an email address and legal form, as no identity verification is needed at the point of registration. The product is free for six months, then EUR 14 per month. Finom positions its year-one blended cost of approximately EUR 7 per month as 36% to 76% below comparable tiers from existing German accounting software providers, which the company states currently charge between EUR 11 and EUR 29 per month for equivalent functionality and typically require manual transaction categorisation.

Market context

The launch addresses a segment that Finom describes as underserved by both traditional tax advisors and existing software. Internal research covering more than 1.000 SMEs and freelancers in Germany found that 74% expressed dissatisfaction with their tax advisors, citing cost and outdated working methods, while 56% reported managing their tax filings entirely without professional support.

Finom stated that no major European fintech currently offers a full accounting product without requiring users to hold a banking relationship with the same provider.

Moreover, Finom intends to extend the standalone accounting product to additional European markets and to broaden entity support beyond sole traders and freelancers to include GmbH and UG structures. Planned additions include payroll functionality and intra-EU transaction reporting.