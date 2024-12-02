Finastra partners with Corvallis





Corvallis clients can change their business models, accept new ideas, and adjust fast to their customers' expectations with Finastra's Essence, a SaaS solution hosted in the cloud via Microsoft Azure.











Cloud usage is growing in importance in Italy for all financial institutions, giving better economies and flexibility to the industry, allowing banks to scale as needed, optimise resources, and improve security. Deploying Essence will allow them to alter their operations at a lower cost while still providing their consumers with the end-to-end, personalised, and seamless experiences they want.

Essence is a cloud-first, next-generation digital banking system that combines complex functionality and cutting-edge technology to boost organisational agility, save costs, and increase operational efficiency. Essence's retail and commercial banking capability, powered by open architecture and linked with FusionFabric.cloud, enables institutions to build products and services swiftlybuild products and services. Banks may also use Finastra's Retail Analytics module, which provides a 360-degree perspective and converts raw data into meaningful insights. Corvallis offers implementation knowledge as well as supplementary solutions for anti-money laundering (AML), payment and settlement, and fraud management.





Finastra’s recent partnerships

Finastra recently collaborated with Plaid, a US-based Open Banking platform, to enable it interface with the Fusion Digital Banking platform. The collaboration is delivered through FusionFabric.cloud open APIs. It gives financial institutions access to a suite of account verification tools that make it easier and more secure for consumers to link data from their primary financial institution with external financial institutions and it gives financial institutions access to a suite of account verification tools that make it easier and more secure for consumers to link data from their primary financial institution with external financial apps and services.

Banks and credit unions can leverage Fusion Digital Banking's versatility to provide personalised experiences for their customers. Because some account holders use multiple programs to handle their funds, the Plaid connection assists these institutions in meeting these client expectations.

Finastra previously collaborated with Alygne, a platform that delivers personalised ESG alternative data to assist asset managers in making more educated ESG investments. As a result, Alygne's data is now incorporated into Fusion Invest via a new connection, allowing users to use the portfolio management capabilities of the solution to ensure portfolios match their ESG-related values.

Furthermore, beginning in April 2023, Anapaya began working with Finastra to enable Swiss banks access to the Secure Swiss Finance Network (SSFN). Finastra's Swiss Service Bureau clients will benefit from a more robust and secure data communication network by employing the same networking technology as the SSFN by using Anapaya's Scalability, Control, and Isolation on Next-generation Networks (SCION) solution.