Anapaya partners with Finastra

By adopting Anapaya’s Scalability, Control, and Isolation on Next-generation Networks (SCION) solution, Finastra’s Swiss Service Bureau customers will be able to benefit from a more resilient and secure data communication network by using the same networking technology as the SSFN.
In 2024, the SSFN will replace the 20-year-old Finance IPNet service as the Swiss National Bank and SIX Group’s standard networking solution. The SSFN is a controlled and secure network which allows connected users to communicate with SIX and other financial market infrastructures. The network is powered by SCION, the first clean-slate internet architecture designed to provide route control, failure isolation, and explicit trust information for end-to-end communication.
Finastra provides hosted SWIFT and direct connectivity to banks, clearing houses, local payment networks and beyond. SCION will support Total Messaging, its financial messaging platform that provides a gateway and workflow engine for market infrastructure, instant payment, and payment service provider (PSP) connectivity.
Finastra started three partnerships in March 2023. It has partnered with Uni Systems to help financial institutions comply with the Basel Committee's FRTB reporting requirements, effective in 2025. Uni Systems can now provide Vector Risk's Trading Book Market & Credit Risk Solution to its customers, using Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud and hosted on Microsoft Azure, enabling cloud-based automation of credit and market risk calculations in the trading book.
Later, it started its collaboration with Aspire Systems to enable financial institutions transform their payment operations and improve instant payment offerings. Customers will benefit from end-to-end, multi-rail payments processing SaaS solutions accessible on Microsoft Azure thanks to Finastra's Payments To Go and Aspire Systems' implementation and system integration capabilities. They will have direct access to networks such as the European Central Bank's TARGET Instant Payments Settlements (TIPS), the US real-time payments (RTP) and FedNow, and SWIFT.
Most recently, Vemanti Group announced a partnership with Finastra to build an SME-focused neobank in Southeast Asia, according to IBS Intelligence.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions