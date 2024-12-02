Finantier partners with super app KoinWorks

Financial technology (fintech) development in this decade is happening fast, both in companies and transactions. In Indonesia itself, there are 352 fintech companies registered by the Indonesian Fintech Association (AFTECH) in 2022. It shows that the rate of digital development and transformation in Indonesia is high.

However, the growth of fintech also presents several challenges, especially for P2P lending services. Time-consuming user verification and credit assessment processes are some of them. Finantier provides financial data from customers’ bank accounts via Finantier’s secure API framework. With access to improved and Finantier-enabled customer financial data, the fintech industry can analyse its customers’ profiles to make faster and more tailored credit decisions.

A digital financial platform in Indonesia – Finfini, a subsidiary company of KoinWorks–also takes advantage of the convenience provided by Finantier’s Open Finance APIs. Along with Finantier, Finfini provides Open Finance service facilities for KoinWorks to achieve KoinWorks’ mission to become the first financial super-app in Indonesia. With this mission in mind, Finfini and KoinWorks focus on becoming a platform that serves individuals’ various financial needs and is a bridge to achieve their users’ financial goals.

Finfini and KoinWorks are integrated through Finantier’s API technology that runs 24 hours a day to ensure a fast and secure integration process.

