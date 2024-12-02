Expensya partners with Swan





Expensya has grown over the years to embrace the globality of company spend management systems. Expensya automates every stage of the expense reporting process for small, medium, and big businesses across all industries.











Expensya has integrated payment cards into its platform by embedding finance with Swan, a supplier of embedded finance, and is keeping its promise to deliver optimum and end-to-end traceability of all company spending. Expanding its main business to provide corporate payment cards will create a seamless user experience with Expensya, which will now address the whole expenditure and spend management journey.

From invoicing to reimbursement, the B2B SaaS platform automates every stage of the expenditure management cycle and cost reporting process. Expensya has accelerated its expansion in European countries by including financing and virtual and actual payment cards in its solution.

When combined, extensive automation and integrated finance may provide solutions for modern organisations and features that assist financial teams and employees and provide competitive advantages for businesses.





The advantages of embedded finance

Expensya is part of a new wave of financial technology startups. Traditionally, banks were the exclusive providers of common services such as accounts, cards, and payments. Companies can now easily offer banking functionality directly to their own clients, thanks to BaaS providers like Swan. According to Lightyear Capital, the global embedded finance market would be worth around USD 230 billion by 2025.

Embedded finance is not limited by technology. A merchant in a marketplace may be given the option to get paid early for secured orders via embedded finance, which would not be allowed under the conventional financial services (TradFi) model. Web3 is providing interesting new options by linking the investors who contribute the cash (usually in the form of stablecoin) with the merchant who gets the cash by trading it for future projected payments via a smart contract.

Furthermore, because embedded finance enables firms outside of the traditional financial services industry to develop their own financial services, communities may be served more cost-effectively.





Swan’s recent developments

Swan had a number of collaborations in 2022. It teamed with Tellow in November to allow users to establish accounts and purchase payment cards using its bookkeeping software package. Integrating banking and bookkeeping is said to be an important step toward further automating and simplifying bookkeeping and taxation for entrepreneurs.

In December, pay33 began its partnership with Swan to develop the first European payment-enabled mobility card in the form of a white-label app for the e-mobility sector. pay33 has introduced its B2C smart mobility card, which includes payment functionality and offers yearly savings of more than EUR 800. Customers may now access a wide electric vehicle charging network across Europe and pay directly with the pay33 Mastercard debit card.

Swan recently planned to provide local IBANs in European nations like as Germany and France.