pay33 partners with Swan and launch mobility card with a payment function

Wednesday 14 December 2022 15:44 CET | News

Germany e-mobility payments company pay33 has partnered with embedded finance provider Swan to launch the first European payment-enabled mobility card in the form of a white-label app for the e-mobility market.

 

pay33 has launched its B2C smart mobility card with payment features and annual savings of over EUR 800. The company has also enabled its customers to access an extensive electric vehicle charging network across Europe and to pay directly with the pay33 Mastercard debit card.


Access to charging stations

With the smart app from pay33, customers can charge electric vehicles at more than 280,000 charging stations in Europe or use a pay33 charging tariff. The advantage of this card is that drivers also receive cashback in the form of free kilometres for their vehicles. This advantage applies not only to drivers of electric vehicles but also to drivers of vehicles with traditional internal combustion engines. The launch of the new mobility card is based on the technology of embedded finance provider Swan, a payment services company. Swan's product enables pay33 to offer its customers payment services connected to the Mastercard via its own platform.

Swan’s offers

Swan is an embedded finance fintech and its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) allows businesses to add banking functionality to their product. Swan's APIs enables European businesses to integrate banking services, such as accounts, cards, and IBANs, into their own product. The fintech is a Principal Member of Mastercard and an Authorised Financial Institution regulated by the ACPR.

Mobility card rewards

This new feature will allow pay33 customers to receive a GHG reward directly into their new account by uploading their vehicle registration document when opening their account. The premiums start at EUR 33 for a combustion engine and can go up to  EUR 333 for an electric vehicle.

Aim of the partnership

According to a pay33 representative, the company plans to build a European database of all car owners to help accelerate the electrification of this sector. Ultimately, pay33 aims to be the first provider of full banking services in this market. A Swan representative states that they will be supporting pay33 in embedding payment functionality so they can offer a better user experience for their customers.

Smart account launch

In addition to the debit card, which is scheduled to be launched in the second quarter of 2023, pay33 will also offer its users a smart account to bring embedded finance to the mobility sector. This is also made possible by the partnership with Swan.


