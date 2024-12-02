EnFi has obtained USD 15 million to expand the deployment of artificial intelligence agents that analyse credit applications at regional and community banks in the US.

The US-based startup announced the funding round on 4 February 2026, led by Fintop with participation from Patriot Financial Partners, Commerce Ventures, Unusual Ventures, and Boston Seed Capital. The round brings total financing to USD 22.5 million since the company's establishment.

The investors maintain relationships with more than 150 financial institutions, predominantly regional and community banks. EnFi develops AI agents designed to evaluate credit applications and support lending decisions at smaller banking institutions.

Addressing analyst shortages in regional banking

Regional and community banks face difficulties filling credit analyst positions, limiting their capacity to process loan applications. EnFi positions its AI agents as a solution to staffing constraints that affect lending volumes at institutions outside major banking centres.

Banks adapt the AI agents to their specific credit portfolios and underwriting criteria. The technology analyses applicant leverage, collateral, and credit history, functions traditionally performed by human credit analysts. Banks using the system have deployed agents for tasks such as document screening and identifying discrepancies in credit submissions.

Furthermore, EnFi's technology operates as an assistive tool for existing credit staff rather than a fully autonomous underwriting system. Credit analysts utilise these agents to expedite application review processes and minimise manual data verification tasks.

AI adoption in credit decision workflows

Financial institutions globally are integrating AI technologies into lending operations, with applications spanning credit scoring, fraud detection, and document processing. Traditional credit analysis involves manual review of financial statements, tax returns, collateral valuations, and credit bureau reports. However, AI systems can partially automate these processes.

Regional and community banks in the US compete with larger national banks that possess greater technology budgets and personnel resources. Additionally, the credit analyst workforce in US banking has experienced recruitment challenges, particularly following recent labour market shifts. Smaller institutions often struggle to match compensation levels offered by major financial centres or technology companies competing for analytical talent.

Regulatory frameworks for AI use in lending continue to develop across jurisdictions. In the US, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act requires lenders to provide specific reasons for credit denials, creating compliance requirements for AI-based decision systems. The Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have issued guidance on responsible AI implementation in credit decisions.