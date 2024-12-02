US-based Eltropy has announced the integration of Eltropy Video Banking within its Unified Conversations Platform.

Eltropy’s Video Banking enables community financial institutions (CFIs) to provide secure, face-to-face banking services, converting any device into a virtual branch while also maintaining a personal approach. The integration follows the 2022 acquisition of POPi/o. It supports Eltropy’s digital strategy, positioning the solution as a core component for CFIs aiming to improve channels, minimise vendor complexity, and optimise the member and consumer experience.

Key features of Eltropy Video Banking

Video banking focuses on addressing the current challenges that both CFIs and their members encounter. When it comes to members and consumers, the technology mitigates barriers such as travel time to branches or serving members who have relocated or live in underserved areas where physical branches do not exist. Additionally, the platform enables CFIs to connect customers with interpreters during video sessions, in turn ensuring that language barriers do not prevent access to financial services. On the other hand, for CFIs with limited budgets, video banking allows them to provide specialised consultations besides standard branch hours without requiring supplementary staffing at every location.

Furthermore, Eltropy Video Banking serves these evolving needs through two deployment models, including:

Remote Video Banking , which offers on-demand and scheduled video appointments, enabling CFIs to deliver their services to consumers anywhere without geographic restrictions. The solution supports end-to-end workflows for remote loan applications, account opening, document collection, identity verification, and e-signature capabilities;

, which offers on-demand and scheduled video appointments, enabling CFIs to deliver their services to consumers anywhere without geographic restrictions. The solution supports end-to-end workflows for remote loan applications, account opening, document collection, identity verification, and e-signature capabilities; In-Branch Video Rooms, which allow financial institutions to virtualise experts across all branch locations, equipping every branch with access to specialised services such as lending, account opening, general consumer services, business banking support, or investment guidance by connecting with centralised specialists.

The Eltropy Video Banking solution provides several capabilities developed for financial services, including identity verification and compliance, document management, secure communication, system integration, and multi-channel continuity. The current integration underlines Video Banking’s role within Eltropy’s broader Unified Conversations Platform, which merges communication channels with AI-enabled automation, workflow management, and comprehensive analytics. Also, it enables CFIs to optimise vendor relationships, scale operational efficiency through AI assistants and automation, offer augmented omnichannel experiences with simplified transitions between communication channels, and expand service delivery without extending their physical footprint.