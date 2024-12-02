



As per the information provided, two of the Germany-based entities of Dock Financial filed for insolvency, with the news following the company’s US counterpart Synapse’s bankruptcy news from the end of May 2024. However, Dock Financial aims to continue its operations, maintaining its search for a strong investor, and did not file for bankruptcy for its regulated entity in Luxembourg.











More information on the announcement





Prior to its acquirements, the company launched its new cloud-based platform at the beginning of



At the time of the news, Dock Financial did not provide any further information on the insolvency or its plans in regards to fundraising, closing new deals, and positioning signed clients live.



Following a rebranding in 2022, when the company started its operations as a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider and also announced its only funding to date, Dock Financial acquired Compeon, an SME lending comparison platform, as well as Paydora Finance , a banking frontend provider. The acquisition of Paydora was based on the strong demand for Embedded Finance services and the rapid and secure establishment of the latter on the market. The move allowed Dock Financial to integrate Paydora’s services into its organisation and offer its combined clients and customers comprehensive and efficient solutions, from a single source. Additionally, Dock Financial believed that both acquisitions could complement its core BaaS product and support the closing of multiple deals.Prior to its acquirements, the company launched its new cloud-based platform at the beginning of February 2023 , with it intending to address traditional firms from the travel, insurance, and mobility sectors as well as the manufacturing industry. Moreover, the company’s infrastructure for banking and payment solutions was focused on digitising processes and minimising the effort involved in processing transactions.At the time of the news, Dock Financial did not provide any further information on the insolvency or its plans in regards to fundraising, closing new deals, and positioning signed clients live.

Dock Financial’s current offering

The BaaS platform Dock Financial acts as an infrastructure provider that allows companies to digitise financial processes and simplify their processing. The company’s solutions are not only fit for banks and fintech firms, as they can deliver capabilities in other sectors that integrate Embedded Finance services into their value chain. By leveraging the Dock platform, companies can control payment processes in a modular manner and design their own offers.