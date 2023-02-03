BaaS provider Dock Financial launches cloud-based platform

The BaaS provider addresses traditional companies from the travel, insurance, and mobility sectors as well as from the manufacturing industry. Dock's infrastructure for banking and payment solutions aims to digitise processes and reduce the effort involved in processing transactions.
The Banking-as-a-Service platform Dock Financial acts as an infrastructure provider that enables companies to digitise financial processes and simplify their processing. Dock is not only aimed at fintechs and banks, but above all at companies in other sectors that integrate embedded finance services into their value chain. Using the Dock platform, companies can control payment processes in a modular manner and design their own offers. Dock has an e-money license in Luxembourg and is a Principal Member of Mastercard.
