BaaS provider Dock Financial launches cloud-based platform

Friday 3 February 2023 13:14 CET | News

Germany-based Banking-as-a-Service provider Dock Financial (Dock) has announced launching its new cloud-based platform. 

 

The BaaS provider addresses traditional companies from the travel, insurance, and mobility sectors as well as from the manufacturing industry. Dock's infrastructure for banking and payment solutions aims to digitise processes and reduce the effort involved in processing transactions.

Booking portal ehotel is the first corporate customer to use the offer.

The booking portal ehotel is the first corporate customer to successfully integrate Dock's platform. ehotel is a company whose offer for the organisation of business trips is used by large international corporations from the aviation and software industries as well as medium-sized companies and ministries. Through the integration of tools into the systems of the respective companies and specially developed payment and billing solutions, ehotel aims to ensure optimised processes, spending control, and compliance.

According to a Dock representative, the BaaS provider’s platform will facilitate ehotel’s planning, execution, and accounting of business trips, as well as be able to increase the enormous growth of recent years while preserving liquidity. Other new customers are already in the onboarding process and will be using Dock's BaaS platform shortly. Existing customers of the fintech are also expected to be transferred to the new platform in the first half of 2023.

The new platform

The new modular BaaS platform is cloud-based and structured in such a way that complex processes can be easily mapped in the system landscapes of existing companies. This is a key difference to the business and integration approach of other BaaS platforms, which mostly target fintech start-ups.

The new Dock platform and its corresponding interfaces (API), enable companies to increase sales and reduce costs by evaluating and mapping payment processes in real-time, in particular based on virtual payment cards on the global Mastercard infrastructure. As stated by a Dock representative, their solutions focus on companies that want to accelerate their digitisation plans.

Dock Financial’s offer

The Banking-as-a-Service platform Dock Financial acts as an infrastructure provider that enables companies to digitise financial processes and simplify their processing. Dock is not only aimed at fintechs and banks, but above all at companies in other sectors that integrate embedded finance services into their value chain. Using the Dock platform, companies can control payment processes in a modular manner and design their own offers. Dock has an e-money license in Luxembourg and is a Principal Member of Mastercard.


