Dock Financial acquires Paydora Finance





The reasons for the acquisition are set out in the overall strong demand for Embedded Finance services, as well as the rapid and secure establishment of Paydora Finance on the market. At the same time, the companies aim to provide their clients and customers with comprehensive and efficient solutions, from a single source. These include tools from purely technical interfaces and a corresponding regulatory framework to a secure and complete turnkey solution for Embedded Finance.

At the same time, Paydora Finance will focus on the further development and expansion of its technical infrastructure. This includes the white-label embedded finance platform that was developed by the company.

For the future, the external presence is set to be exclusively under the Dock Financial brand, as the takeover of the company includes the integration of all business operations. This process is almost complete, and all of the jobs and the employees of Paydora Finance will remain the same.







Dock Financial’s recent strategy of development

Germany-based Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider Dock Financial (Dock) offers its overall infrastructure and suite of solutions to banks, regulated companies in the financial sector, as well as organisations that are part of other industries. The firm announced multiple partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering different geographic areas around the world.

At the beginning of February 2023, the company launched its new cloud-based platform. Through this product release, Dock Financial addressed traditional firms and businesses from the travel, insurance, and mobility sectors, as well as from the manufacturing industry. Its infrastructure for banking and payment services was set to digitise the overall procedure and to reduce the effort that is normally involved in processing transactions. The modular BaaS platform was designed as a cloud-based product, and it was structured to map easily and securely complex processes into the system landscapes of existing companies.

According to the press release published at the time, the booking portal ehotel was the first corporate client that successfully integrated Dock’s platform into its suite of services. The company offers businesses and organisations trips and is leveraged by international corporates, from the aviation and software industries, to the small and medium-sized enterprises and ministries.

Through the integration of the new Dock’s services into the customers’ systems (especially development payment and billion tools), ehotel was enabled to give clients the possibility to benefit from optimised processes, compliance, as well as spending control.







