DMALINK collaborates with Danske Bank

This new development has allowed DMALINK to strengthen its presence in Scandinavian currencies, as Danske Bank A/S has announced its integration with DMALINK's platform to offer tailored Scandinavian eFX pricing to its buy-side clients.

This collaboration allows Danske Bank's buy-side clients to access specialised liquidity for Scandinavian currencies through the DMALINK ecosystem. Officials from DMALINK emphasised the significance of Scandinavian currencies in clients' portfolios and highlighted the accessibility of Danske Bank's customised pricing through predetermined liquidity pools supported by advanced analytics. They also expressed enthusiasm about the addition of Danske Bank to their platform, attributing the move to buy-side demand and the goal of providing regional eFX prices to both current and future partners.

DMALINK's CTO underscored the alignment of this expansion with the company's growth strategy for 2022, aimed at offering AI-based liquidity management tools and risk management algorithms for the benefit of clients seeking improved access to Scandinavian liquidity.

Representatives from Danske Bank noted their strategic fit with DMALINK's regional market focus due to Danske Bank's strong presence in Denmark and Scandinavia.

Other developments from DMALINK

In July 2023, DMALINK partnered with Luxembourg-based financial infrastructure provider COMO Digital Life. According to the company press release, the collaboration focused on catering to the unfulfilled requirements of rapidly advancing technology enterprises. Via this joint venture, the two companies aimed to combine COMO Digital Life’s experience in cross-border payments with DMALINK’s knowledge of foreign exchange (FX).





More information about the two companies

DMALINK is a data-centric ECN serving professional Foreign Exchange traders by offering tailored pricing with a focus on Emerging Markets, Scandinavian crosses, and CE3. The platform caters to Banks, Funds, Corporates, and Proprietary Trading Firms seeking sustainable liquidity access across non-G-7 currency pairs.

Danske Bank is a financial services provider in Denmark and one of the largest financial institutions in the Nordic countries. With a workforce of over 21,000 employees across Europe and the US, the bank has a history spanning more than 150 years. Its Large Corporates and Institutions division boasts a strong reputation for serving the complex needs of large corporate and institutional customers. Danske Bank has made substantial investments in its FX Infrastructure in recent years to cater to evolving requirements in the eFX space.