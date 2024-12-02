diñeiro joins forces with Envestnet | Yodlee





The diñeiro app, as a mortgage technology innovator, has been purpose-built to leverage both the Open Banking framework under Australia's Consumer Data Right (CDR) and third-party data providers, allowing consumers to link their bank accounts, credit cards, loans, superannuation, insurance, motor vehicles, and residential property into a single digital platform.











A connected dashboard for brokers reports on revenue by source, categorises costs, and displays transactions for linked bank accounts. This allows mortgage brokers to rapidly and readily access the most recent financial information necessary for responsible lending requirements. Furthermore, whether the client's home search takes a long time or the loan approval process takes a long time, the app maintains this information up to date and accessible, making it simple to update the lender and acquire any required reapprovals.

Brokers may nurture first-time home purchasers via goal setting by having continual awareness of a client's financial status via the diñeiro dashboard. Furthermore, brokers may use diñeiro to assess the equity in their customers' property portfolios and reach out to them at the correct moment with information regarding refinancing.





Envestnet | Yodlee’s past partnerships

Backbase joined forces with Envestnet | Yodlee in March 2022. The collaboration provides pre-built connections with Envestnet | Yodlee's Data Aggregation, Account Verification, and Transaction Data Enrichment solutions, allowing financial institutions to give their clients a more complete view of their finances and a better customer experience.

The Backbase Engagement Banking Platform provides the tools financial institutions require to give instant value to their clients, all through a single vendor relationship, thanks to pre-integrated, pre-vetted partners such as Envestnet | Yodlee.

Experian partnered with Envestnet | Yodlee in February 2023. Envestnet | Yodlee became Experian's official Open Data API supplier in Australia as a result of this collaboration. Experian will also be able to integrate the APIs it needs to access data from data holders under the Consumer Data Right (CDR), including more than 70 key Australian financial institutions including the Big Four banks, as part of the agreement.

Experian will be able to strengthen its software solutions and assist lenders in using Open Data sources instead of credit application procedures by utilising Envestnet | Yodlee's Data API. Customers are frequently required to print and submit hardcopy statements, as well as manually enter crucial data, which can be inconvenient and time-consuming for all parties involved.