Backbase partners with Envestnet | Yodlee

The partnership will offer pre-built integrations with Envestnet | Yodlee’s Data Aggregation, Account Verification, and Transaction Data Enrichment products to enable financial institutions to provide their customers with a comprehensive view of their finances and an improved customer experience.
With pre-integrated, pre-vetted partners like Envestnet | Yodlee, the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform has the capabilities financial institutions need to deliver instant value to their customers, all through one single vendor relationship.
Envestnet | Yodlee’s product functionality and platform integration improves Backbase’s financial wellness capabilities and intuitive customer journeys with deeper customer insights for financial institutions and their clients. This is made possible by enabling enriched data to flow through and improve the customer journey within the Backbase platform.
The partnership enables banks and credit unions to reduce their cost to service customers, increase customer satisfaction and retention, and speed up customer onboarding. It also reportedly gives end-users a 360° view of their financial life, according to the official press release.
