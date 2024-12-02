Alpian’s offering runs on Temenos Banking Cloud hosted on Microsoft Azure and delivers services focused on everyday banking, private banking, and personalised investment. Users can explore these features via the Alpian mobile app, which is available for download at the time of writing.

The bank relies on a hybrid model of human and machine intelligence to ensure private banking services and investment expertise for its clients. Alpian will focus on serving clients with assets between CHF 100,000 (USD 107,109) and CHF 1,000,000 (USD 1,070,092).

Aside from its private banking services, the company also provides everyday banking features such as accounts in four currencies (CHF, EUR, GBP, USD) connected under one IBAN using Temenos Multicurrency functionality. Other features include a foreign exchange and bank transfer service, an exclusive metal debit card with in-app card controls, as well as a chat interface that clients can use to communicate with Alpian’s Swiss-based banking specialists in four supported languages.

Due to its partnership with Temenos, Alpian can provide personalised, customer-relevant products while keeping costs down. Temenos representatives have stated in the company press release that they are committed to helping Aplian operate in a cost-efficient manner, enabling them to foster innovation in the market and grow sustainably.

Alpian’s evolution in 2022

In April 2022, Alpian has obtained a banking license from FINMA and also managed to raise CHF 19 million (USD 20,3 million) in Series B+ funding. Since then, the company has entered several partnerships, including one with Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking in May 2022. As a result of this partnership, Alpian became a strategic partner to advance Fideuram-ISPB's digital wealth management offering.

In September 2022, Alpian partnered with Visa and gained the ability to issue cards in Switzerland. As a member of the Visa network, the Alpian debit card is accepted in more than 200 countries and regions and by more than 100 million merchants around the world.

In December 2022, Alpian collaborated with financial crime compliance solutions provider Napier to implement an end-to-end risk management platform. The collaboration allows Napier to offer its full suite of financial crime compliance technology solutions through its intelligent compliance platform, Napier Continuum. This provides AI-enhanced risk management capabilities across the entire risk profile of Alpian customers.

As Alpian grows, Napier’s AI-powered risk management solutions will scale with its requirements, allowing it to respond to any evolving client or regulatory requirements.